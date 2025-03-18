PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $151.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

