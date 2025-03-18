New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,947 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of New Fortress Energy worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFE opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

