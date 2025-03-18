28,942 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Bought by Kennondale Capital Management LLC

Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,942 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 130.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,435 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,255.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,580.58. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

