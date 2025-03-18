iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Position Boosted by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 1.9% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,931,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,602,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $64,771,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 647,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 626,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

