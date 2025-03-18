72,995 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Purchased by Clarity Wealth Development LLC

Clarity Wealth Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Development LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

