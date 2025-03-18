Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Astrafer has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $0.37 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,401,652 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.01109846 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astrafer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astrafer using one of the exchanges listed above.

