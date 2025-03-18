GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 436,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,331. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.48.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
- What is a support level?
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.