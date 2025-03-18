GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 436,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,331. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.48.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,239 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 95,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.