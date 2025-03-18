ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.25, but opened at $46.48. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 530,670 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.