Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,345.75

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 34% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $376,779.04 and $63,345.75 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.02798713 USD and is down -41.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $59,609.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

