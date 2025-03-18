abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 37.8% in February

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 348,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 13th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,195,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 141,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,889. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

