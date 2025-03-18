Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $493.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

