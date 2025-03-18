The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 37.3% in February

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of The China Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. The China Fund has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

