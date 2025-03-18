Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $9,489.12 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00052833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00014397 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00005649 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $159,840.00 or 1.92252922 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded up 133% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

