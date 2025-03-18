Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Position Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 1.3 %

BZH stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

