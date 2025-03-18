Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $100.17.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

