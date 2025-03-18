SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $205,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in DexCom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,019,422. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

