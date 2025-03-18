Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) CEO Sells 16,055 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $328,003.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,013.55. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GAP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GAP stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

