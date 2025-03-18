Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of United Natural Foods worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 96,341 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 281,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 352.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.56.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

