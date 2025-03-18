Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Worthington Enterprises worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.21. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $274.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

