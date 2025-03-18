Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $27,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RGA opened at $192.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.78. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $178.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.