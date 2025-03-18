Swiss National Bank Purchases 500 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Casey’s General Stores worth $28,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $399.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.36. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.95 and a 1 year high of $445.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.09.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

