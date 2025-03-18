Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 342.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,593,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,151,000 after purchasing an additional 315,786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,552,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,595,000 after buying an additional 647,045 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,807,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,388,000 after buying an additional 428,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,485,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,787,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $130.54 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

