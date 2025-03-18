Curio Wealth LLC Invests $50,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 67,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

