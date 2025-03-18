Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HIMS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 4.6 %

HIMS opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $987,701.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,298.62. This represents a 56.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 890,592 shares of company stock valued at $31,677,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

