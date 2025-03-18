Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

