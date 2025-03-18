Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 113,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,220,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $183.53 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.70.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.81.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

