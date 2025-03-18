Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $73.11

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 690,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.