Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Strategic Education worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Marshfield Associates raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,829,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,332,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 461,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other news, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $119,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,672.36. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie bought 600 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.80 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,843. This represents a 10.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.43 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

