Brokerages Set CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) PT at $379.00

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.00.

CSWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $292.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $221.10 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,501.14. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total value of $378,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,480,175.36. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,067 shares of company stock worth $1,844,438 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,689,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 40.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

