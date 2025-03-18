Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $525,000 in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after buying an additional 4,750,936 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,873,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,177,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 337,928 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAWN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at $473,639.92. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,550.48. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -1.38.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

