Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $525,000 in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after buying an additional 4,750,936 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,873,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,177,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 337,928 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAWN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at $473,639.92. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,550.48. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -1.38.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

