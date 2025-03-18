Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) by 189.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,014 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.66% of ChromaDex worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 69,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 322.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDXC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on ChromaDex from $6.80 to $8.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday.

ChromaDex Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.79 and a beta of 2.21.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

