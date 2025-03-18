CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $1,973,377.35.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $364.83 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.37, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.67 and a 200-day moving average of $342.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.78.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

