Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 18,439 CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 693.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CompoSecure by 43.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 233,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,861,969.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,580,986.91. This trade represents a 36.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 18,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $206,433.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,301,814.92. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 659,376 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,021 and have sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Trading Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CompoSecure stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.