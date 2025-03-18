Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,081,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,016,000 after purchasing an additional 722,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after buying an additional 142,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 73.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 290,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6,048,754.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 665,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 594,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ SLNO opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of -1.70. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $60.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SLNO
Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics
In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $108,061.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,618.90. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $496,649.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,178,252.56. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,360 shares of company stock valued at $790,119. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Soleno Therapeutics Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Soleno Therapeutics
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.