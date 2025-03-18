Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,081,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,016,000 after purchasing an additional 722,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after buying an additional 142,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 73.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 290,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6,048,754.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 665,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 594,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of -1.70. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $60.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLNO

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $108,061.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,618.90. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $496,649.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,178,252.56. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,360 shares of company stock valued at $790,119. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.