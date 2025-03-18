Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider David Bottomley Sells 900,000 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider David Bottomley sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$1,084,500.00 ($690,764.33).

David Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, David Bottomley sold 125,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.82), for a total transaction of A$161,875.00 ($103,105.10).

Ryder Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $109.57 million and a PE ratio of 54.99.

Ryder Capital Increases Dividend

About Ryder Capital

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Ryder Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Ryder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.00%.

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

