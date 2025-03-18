Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 41,824 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.83% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,205.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.00. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

