9,752 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of MoneyLion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,435,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MoneyLion by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 6,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $540,283.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,440.29. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $464,746.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,801.56. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $4,716,335 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley downgraded MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

MoneyLion Stock Up 0.8 %

ML opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $985.17 million, a PE ratio of 395.59 and a beta of 3.04.

MoneyLion Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

