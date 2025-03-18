First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $19.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

FCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

FCF stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,572.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

