Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3 Million Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of LSI Industries worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 1,559.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $522.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

