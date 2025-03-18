Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 37239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.