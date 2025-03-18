Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 37239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.
Get Our Latest Report on Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor Pulp Products
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.