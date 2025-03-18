Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDIPF remained flat at $9.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. Frasers Group has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

