Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Frasers Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SDIPF remained flat at $9.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. Frasers Group has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.
About Frasers Group
