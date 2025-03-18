Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Marchex Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,977. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

