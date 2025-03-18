Carlson Capital Management Has $3.44 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $238.01 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.85 and its 200 day moving average is $320.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $765.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.