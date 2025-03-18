Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,033 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $108,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $482.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

