Promising Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – March 17th

Walmart, Affirm, and CRH are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,695,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822,397. The stock has a market cap of $705.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.07. 21,539,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,973,323. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.16 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,601. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15.

