CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of CF Industries worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in CF Industries by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 357,531 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after buying an additional 300,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2,848.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 280,535 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

