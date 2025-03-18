one8zero8 LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

