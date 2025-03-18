one8zero8 LLC Invests $192,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,184,000 after acquiring an additional 302,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $521.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.99 and a 200 day moving average of $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

