Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 16,974 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

BND opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

