Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $28,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

